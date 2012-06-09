Weekend Game Deals - Double the humble

Last week I told you to check out the latest Humble Indie Bundle . Go back -- it now includes Braid, Super Meat Boy, and Lone Survivor if you pay above the average price. Wow.
Since EA is trying to be Nordstrom , we'll just skip over Origin and head to Steam, where Paradox games are 50% off all weekend. On Amazon, the Crysis Maximum Edition is only $8.99 , and GameFly has some big "Summer Roadtrip" deals . Click on over to the other side for all of this week's intellectual property cheapening...
STEAM
It's Paradox Interactive Weekend on Steam, which means 50% off all Paradox games and DLC. It seems like there's rarely a week without a Paradox sale somewhere -- Magicka, Europa Universalis, and Mount & Blade are constantly discounted. No complaints here.
AMAZON
[US Only] Rift is still 72% off , which seemed nice until I saw that it's 59 cents cheaper at its base price on the official site . That's dumb, so it's off the list. Amazon does, however, have the Crysis Maximum Edition for $8.99 and the usual big list of medium and small discounts.
- 70% off Crysis Maximum Edition - $8.99
- 27% off Sid Meier's Civilization V - $22.00
- 15% off Battlefield 3 - $50.67
- 75% off Trine - $4.99
- 26% off Borderlands - $22.13
- 26% off Metro 2033 - $14.82
- 25% off Medal of Honor - $15.00
- 51% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $9.73
- 26% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $14.84
- 50% off Tropico 4 - $19.99
- 26% off Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 - $14.75
GAMEFLY
[US & Canada, some available in Mexico] With new games on sale every 48 hours for GameFly's "Summer Roadtrip," I can't say how long any of these will last. This is what's on sale at the time of writing, and there's some good stuff:
- Batman: Arkham City - $7.49
- Batman: Arkham Asylum - $4.99
- Grand Theft Auto IV - $4.99
- Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City - $7.49
- Left 4 Dead 2 - $6.79
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition - $4.99
- Prototype - $4.99
- Mafia II - $7.49
GAMESTOP
New this week: GameStop is offering every Assassin's Creed game for $52, 50% off Syndicate, and 33% off Battlefield 3. Last week's Warhammer 40K: Space Marine and 2K Ultimate Bundles are back, too.
- 60% off Assassin's Creed Complete Pack - $51.98
- 50% off Syndicate - $29.99
- 33% off Battlefield 3 - $39.99
- 33% off Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $20.09
- 78% off 2K Ultimate Bundle - $69.99
GOG
GOG's 50% off weekend deal covers Anuman games, including the Syberia, Still Life, Moto Racer, and Atlantis series.
GREEN MAN GAMING
Unless you'd like five cents off Hitman: Codename 47, not much has changed at GMG.
- .005% off Hitman: Codename 47 - $9.94
- 33% off Super Meat Boy - $9.98
- 31% off Men of War: Assault Squad - $23.94
- 29% off Tomb Raider: Anniversary - $6.99
Know of any more game deals this weekend? Drop them in the comments!