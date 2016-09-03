We save our space clones from suffocation in Oxygen Not Included

Oxygen Not Included is a bit of a change for Don't Starve developer Klei Entertainment, but it's the best thing I've played at PAX West so far. It's a space colony builder inspired by Dwarf Fortress and RimWorld, but significantly more cruel to the automated people carrying out your commands. They get stressed out easily, have to eat terrible meals, use dirty outhouses, and constantly choke on the CO2 they exhale. It's a game driven heavily by systems, and I loved every moment with it.

Watch the video above to hear me speak to Klei about Oxygen Not Included in more depth, and take a first look at some uncut gameplay of the demo I played below.