We got a member of Psyonix to read some Rocket League fan fiction to us

"I know," Gizmo says after some silent seconds. "When you left everything worsened. Matches were practically death sentences."

Yes, Rocket League fan fiction is a thing, and at PAX West 2017 we asked Psyonix design direction Corey Davis to read some. Out loud. To us. On camera.

For some unknown reason Corey agreed, so in the video above please enjoy a selection of Rocket League fan fiction. The excerpt is from Chapter 3. Of 24. Don't worry, it's (perhaps disappointingly) completely safe for work.

Check out more of our PAX West 2017 coverage here.