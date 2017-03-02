Watch us play Prey with the developers from Arkane

Yesterday, we were joined by Raphael Colantonio and Ricardo Bare from Arkane to play through the opening hour of Prey, the studio's new sci-fi immersive sim that plays a lot like an ode to System Shock.

The video focuses on the game's first hour, but skips the intro—so don’t worry too much about story spoilers. We do dive into how weapons and abilities can be used to solve problems, and navigate the maze-like environment of Talos 1 in some creative ways.

With a ton of questions coming in from Twitch chat, the video also works as a good overview for what Prey is, the games and films it was inspired by, and exactly what its many, many systems entail. Fans of wrench builds, don’t worry. You can finish the game with the first tool you find.

For my complete thoughts on the opening hour or Prey , which played out in a completely different way for me, check out my hands-on. If you’re curious about how the alien abilities, neuromods, and simulated systems interact, definitely read Phil’s recent cover story .

Or, if you've already made up your mind, you could always just find a nice wall to stare at for a couple of months until Prey releases on May 5.