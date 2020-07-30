Watch us fly over famous places and landmarks in Microsoft Flight Simulator

You can fly anywhere in the world in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. That sounds like an exaggeration, but it's true. It's almost overwhelming spinning the globe around, trying to decide where to go. The first thing I did was find my house in the north of England, which I was amazed to see looking pretty much like it does IRL when I buzzed it in a little propeller plane.

Then I decided to look further afield and check out some more, uh, exotic locations. And in the video above, which is also on our YouTube channel, you can watch some highlights from my adventures in the skies. This really is an absurdly pretty videogame, which you can see for yourself on August 18.