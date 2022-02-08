Popular

Watch the new 15 minute vidoc for Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion now

Bungie reveals a closer look at what's coming in the next big Destiny 2 expansion.

With Destiny 2: The Witch Queen now just two weeks away, Bungie has released a lengthy new vidoc teasing big things ahead in an "unsettling mystery" that promises to pay off seeds that were planted all the way back in the original Destiny.

One of the major topics covered in the new video is the rework of the Void subclass, which will precede similar overhauls to the Solar and Arc classes that are expected to roll out later this year. There's also a new look at the campaign, which will see the Hive—including the god Savathȗn—wielding the power of the Light as virtual Guardians themselves, and more practically, some information on weapon crafting.

For a closer look at what's coming, be sure to check out our deeper previews of the Void rework and the weapon crafting system, both of which promise to completely rework how Destiny 2 plays. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen goes live on February 22.

Andy Chalk
