Watch Mortal Kombat 11's Rambo get first blood

Rambo is Mortal Kombat 11's latest guest kombatant, joining the game—if you grab the DLC—on November 17. Meanwhile, NetherRealm has popped a new trailer up, giving us a good look at the bloodthirsty veteran's combat style. Check it out above.

He's seen some wars and killed a lot of people, but in a game with time-travelling robots, necromancers and three playable gods, Rambo seems a bit outgunned. But that, of course, is where he thrives.

Rambo's armed with his knife and bow, but it's his guerrilla tactics that make him a threat. Along with explosives like mines and grenades, he's got makeshift traps drawn from the films, like a spiked log that swings down from an invisible tree, and rope traps to yank people off the ground.

He can also crawl along the ground, which does look a little bit silly in a close-quarters brawl where there's no cover, but I'm sure he knows what he's doing.

Get up, dude. He can see you. (Image credit: WB Games)

Unlike the Terminator, this digital Rambo isn't voiced by an impersonator. Sylvester Stallone lends his voice once again to one of his most famous characters, and he sounds pretty good. A bit disinterested maybe, but still very Rambo.

Mortal Kombat 11's had its hooks in me deep since it launched, so I was inevitably going to grab Rambo—who will also be joined by Rain and Mileena—but I wasn't convinced he'd be nearly as much fun as the likes of Spawn or Robocop. The trailer, though, has changed my mind. I also appreciate the tip at the end about how to cure a sore throat.