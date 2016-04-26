Watch medieval multiplayer VR combat in Valiant's early access trailer

Valiant seems to be VR's premiere multiplayer medieval combat game, which is an exciting pitch whatever form it comes in. Valiant has opted to focus on mounted play, with the trailer above showcasing 60 seconds of jousting, archery and javelin throwing accompanied by a sweeping orchestral soundtrack. Here's hoping that a choir shouting 'WAHHH' every time a man gets stabbed in the face makes it into the full game.

More details can be found in this reddit post, which covers how the 'Charge' mode shown in the trailer works. It invites a comparison with Mount and Blade in more ways than the obvious one, with tactics and teamwork taking their place alongside individual skill.

I have to admit, I'm a little disappointed that there won't be any on-foot combat like the kind featured in the tech demo from a few months back. The combat looks like it could be straight out of Mount and Blade rather than Chivalry, which is fine, but imagine having these duels in VR. Still, being limited to horseback goes someway to sidestepping the problem of how to handle movement in VR.

If you're fortunate enough to already own an Oculus Rift or a Vive, you can jump into the beta right now via steam.