Watch Doom Eternal running on Google Stadia

Id Software announced during today's Google conference at GDC that Doom Eternal will be released on the Stadia cloud-based platform, with support for 4K resolution and 60 fps. Nothing was shown on stage but id's Marty Stratton said during his presentation that it would be on display on the GDC floor later in the day. Now it is, and we got a look.

That promised 4K res doesn't show up in this mobile-captured footage—sorry about that—but it's running well, and I'm pretty sure it'll look a lot better when you're not seeing it through Bo's phone. The level design looks wild, and I like the music, too. It's definitely Doom, and if Google can deliver this level of performance over Stadia (plus decent visuals, obviously) to a wider, and more widely-distributed, audience, it just might be on to something.

Doom Eternal doesn't have a release date, but we're hoping that it's not too far away: Sometime next year, or perhaps even late in this one. You can find out everything else we know about it right here.