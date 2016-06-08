Watch Dogs 2 is official, coming in November

Ubisoft has finally, officially announced that Watch Dogs 2 will be out on November 15. The new game will star a new character, Marcus Holloway, a young, brilliant hacker who joins Dedsec to help fight corruption in the San Francisco Bay Area after he's accused of a crime he didn't commit.

Ubisoft said Holloway will be a different sort of character than Aiden Pearce, the hero of the original Watch Dogs: More expressive, handy in a fight, and far better at parkour. More significantly, he'll be able to hack every character in the game rather than just pre-selected targets, as well as cars and most of the city's electronics, and will even acquire the ability to perform mass hacks. Different toys, like an RC jumper with an extending arm and a quad-copter drone, will enable Holloway to complete his tasks quietly and elegantly, but a noisier approach, with guns and gusto, is always on the table.

“In Watch_Dogs 2, we’re excited to give players a captivating storyline with engaging characters that offers deeper, more meaningful hacking options, a greater variety of gadgets and weapons and a brand new seamless multiplayer experience that will appeal to fans of the original Watch_Dogs as well as players new to the brand,” Senior Producer Dominc Guay said.

Watch Dogs 2 will be available in three editions—Deluxe, Gold, and Collector's—and preordering any of them will also get you a bonus mission, Zodiac Killer, which will unlock an exclusive outfit when completed. Ubisoft also officially released the Watch Dogs 2 reveal trailer that leaked yesterday, and a Marcus Holloway intro video, both of which you can check out below.





