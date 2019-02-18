Watch a trailer for the Costume Quest cartoon

The original Costume Quest is an underrated Double Fine classic, an homage to JRPGs dressed up for Halloween in which kids use the powers of their robot suits and unicorn outfits to fight monsters disguised as adults. (The sequel was less great.) Now Frederator Studios, the people behind Adventure Time and the Netflix Castlevania series, are turning it into a cartoon.

The animated series will debut on Amazon's Prime Video service on March 8. The trailer makes it look a bit different conceptually to the games, with magical costumes coming from a mysterious shop rather than ordinary costumes being brought to life through the Power of Imagination alone. Also the monsters are powered up by nougat.

As well as the trailer above, you can watch the opening titles below.