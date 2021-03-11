Watch a teaser for The Outer Worlds' second expansion, Murder on Eridanos

We're expecting the second half of The Outer Worlds' season pass to arrive this month, and Obsidian have begun ramping up to a reveal tomorrow with a teaser clip showing your ship, the Unreliable, landing on a floating platform. After that came a tweet showing a Willy Wonka-esque golden ticket from Rizzo's, the in-game corporation who make all their food and drinks out of "purpleberry".

The Board is pleased to announce that your new job duties are almost ready, spacer. Stand by for more information arriving tomorrow regarding your upcoming assignments.

This second DLC is called Murder on Eridanos, and that floating platform is presumably floating in the gas giant Eridanos, a planet in the Halcyon system with an atmosphere full of hydrogen, helium, and other valuable gases that are harvested in distillation plants.

The only other thing we know about it comes from the season pass description that it will be "Halcyon Helen's final (and finest!) adventure". Halcyon Helen is a fictional character in the world of The Outer Worlds, the hero of a propaganda serial called Terror on Monarch, so who knows how she'll be incorporated into the storyline.

The previous DLC Peril on Gorgon had some heavy BioShock vibes, and Andy Kelly found it decent enough, if conservative: "If you've played The Outer Worlds, you'll know exactly what to expect. Shooting, looting, accessing terminals, and occasionally talking (or bribing) your way out of trouble."