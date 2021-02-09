The Outer Worlds may get its next expansion surprisingly soon

Obsidian's spacefaring RPG The Outer Worlds is jetting off on another DLC expansion before the end of March, publisher Take-Two announced this week.

During the publisher's quarterly financial results this Monday, Take-Two revealed that Murder on Eridanos, the game's second DLC following last September's Peril On Gorgon, will release before the firm's financial year ends on March 31st (via VGC).

That's about all we know for now, mind, with the game's season pass further describing the expansion as "Halcyon Helen's final (and finest!) adventure". With that imminent release, we'd hope to find out more very soon, though I wager it'll be priced at the same $15 price as Peril On Gorgon.

While there are no immediate plans to continue The Outer Worlds' story beyond this second adventure, it's unlikely this'll be the last we see of Obsidian's atomic-age spacefaring universe. Last October, industry insider Daniel Ahmad claimed a "new entry" was being floated in pre-production—and while Obsidian was acquired by Microsoft during the game's development, Xbox head Matt Booty told GameInformer he hoped the series would become an "enduring franchise" for the publisher.

Our own Tom Senior found The Outer Worlds to be a perfectly "fine" RPG romp in his review, an unchallenging adventure that's fun enough if met on its own terms. Sure, it might've won a Nebula Award for its script, but Harry Shephard reckons the kind of loose corporate satire it deploys just doesn't cut it in our current capitalist hellscape.