Watch a spoooky live-action trailer for The Medium

Live-action trailers are apparently still a thing, and The Medium—a forthcoming horror game from Bloober Team, the developers of Layers of Fear and Blair Witch—now has one. It showcases the "two worlds" setup of the game, with its protagonist able to move between the real world and a spirit world where everything's brown and decaying and she has white hair.

The trailer's moody and has a lot of screaming, but isn't going to tell you a whole lot about the actual game. We see flashbacks with a young girl, the protagonist uses some kind of power to burn up bugs with a psychic shield, and we are reminded that grandfather clocks and children in masks are creepy. One gangly monster runs down a hall and one with about ten arms and poor appetite control strikes a boss monster pose. I'm sure it'll all make sense in time.

The way buildings turn to ash in the spirit world has a very Silent Hill: The Movie look, and Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka contributed to The Medium's score. It'll be out on January 28 via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.

If you want to see what the actual game looks like, here's 14 minutes of in-game footage.