Watch a speedrunner absolutely fly through Titanfall 2

Watching someone speedrun Titanfall 2 after you've played it is like realizing you and Usain Bolt both have human legs. You're technically both doing the same thing when you go for a run, but it sure looks a hell of a lot different when he does it. This great speedrun from Summer Games Done Quick illustrates how crazy fast you can move in Titanfall 2 when you chain together slides, wall jumps, and some advanced techniques to keep your momentum maxed out.

At times Titanfall looks more like Tribes, as speedrunner Bryonato skates along the ground, launches into the air, and mashes A and D to overcome Titanfall 2's intended mid-air speed cap. It's hard to keep up with what's happening on screen, but he does a great job of calling out specific moves and explaining skips as they happen.

A couple highlights, early in the run: Using the funky physics of a laser grid to shoot down a corridor like a rocket, and manipulating the scripting of climbing in and out of the titan to make the game spawn him outside the level boundaries. The latter requires standing in a very specific spot, and allows you to circumvent a whole fight by casually walking around it out of bounds. It's great.

The movement overall is just mesmerizing, the elite version of bunny hopping through a level because it's just a tiny bit faster. Bryonato makes the combat itself look like an absolute cake walk (though notably on easy difficulty for this Any% run), but tends to just skip past it altogether whenever possible. Which, it turns out, is most of the time.

The whole run takes less than an hour and a half, and includes some pretty cool behind the scenes tidbits, too, like the fact that Effect and Cause's two time periods are actually two separate areas stacked on top of each other, which the game seamlessly teleports you between.

Summer Games Done Quick runs through June 29th, and has already raised more than $400,000 for Doctors Without Borders.