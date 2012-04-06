Popular

Watch 30 minutes of The Showdown Effect livestream footage

Well, you don't have to watch all 30 minutes (well, 28:12) of '80s-action-movie-inspired sidescrolling, but do check it out (at least stick around for the light on-camera bickering about a flag which may or may not be a feature).

It's nice to see Paradox and Arrowhead showing off this much alpha gameplay and taking questions from the community rather than being tight-lipped, as is the old norm. For more, read up on The Showdown Effect in our recent preview .

Here are a few highlights from the video:

  • The game will have dedicated servers, because they "aren't animals."

  • It might be moddable. It also might not be.

  • The release date is "later," but the game will have an open beta.

  • The engine doesn't crash and "that's a first for Arrowhead and Paradox."

  • "Some kind of primates would be cool, so why not? Monkeys are bananas."

  • Arrowhead isn't making Magicka 2 because they're "fed up with it for the time being," but they're "not done with it."

