Wasteland 2 video shows stompy scorpion, a little bit of zooming

Here it is, the first video of Wasteland 2, picked up on Evil Avatar . If you've seen the first screenshot of Wasteland 2 above, the footage will be very familiar. This time the scorpion's stamping a bit, and the band of adventurers seem to be unwisely taunting the thing. The demo also shows a few different viewing angles. ZOOMING CONFIRMED. It's not much, but it's a start, and it feels as though there's extra onus on Kickstarter developers to show their working as they go along. Look, they're saying, here's what we're making with your money.

