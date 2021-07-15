What's changed with Assault Rifle Bravo in Warzone?

Want to know what's changed with the Warzone Assault Rifle Bravo? The mid-season patch, Reloaded, has just arrived. Along with new weapons and bug fixes, several weapons have received adjustments in preparation for the sweeping balance changes coming in a future patch . But which ones?

You might think reading patch notes would be pretty straightforward, but the naming conventions used for weapon blueprints in Modern Warfare and Cold War can be confusing. So if you're trying to figure out if your favourite AR has been affected, this guide should help you out. Here's are the changes to Modern Warfare's Assault Rifle Bravo in the Warzone Reloaded patch notes.

Warzone's Assault Rifle Bravo is the FAL.

This assault rifle may not be to everyone's taste, but if it's a firearm you regularly use, check out our top Warzone FAL loadouts , and consider these changes before heading into your next game:

Assault Rifle Bravo (MW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 2.05 to 1.62.

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1.

Bizarrely, Cold War's Assault Rifle Bravo is the AK-47, and this has also undergone some changes, though it is named clearly in the same patch notes:

AK-47 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5.

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.

Other weapons to get changes in the mid-season update are Cold War's C58 , FARA 83 , FFAR 1 , and Groza.

As stated in the patch notes , these changes are to pave the way for a future patch bringing changes to weapons and time-to-kill (TTK).

"[These] changes are our first major step towards increasing the average Time-to-Kill within Warzone. It is important to note that these Weapon adjustments were not made in a vacuum. When evaluating an individual change, some may seem quite drastic, but they were made holistically and in a way that supported a lock-step increase in average TTK across multiple Weapon categories. Torso Multipliers were a considerable focus of these changes with how often they would act as flat damage increases given how consistently that location could be hit. With reductions to these multipliers, we are placing a bigger emphasis on precision—a move which we feel is ultimately healthy for the game."