Warhammer Online update unifies RVR currencies

"Warhammer Online update" isn't a sentence frequently used around these parts (like "gargoyle removal" or "Magneto problems") since Mythic's PVP-centric MMO has puttered quietly in the background over the years with a small but dedicated community. Nevertheless, patch 1.4.8 hit servers yesterday with a major overhaul consolidating the various realm-versus-realm coinages used for acquiring increasingly powerful gear and weapons into a single War Crest currency for easier management of your blood-money.

New War Crest Vault Keeper NPCs populating Warcamps and capitol cities will trade your old and busted RVR currencies for the new and glossy War Crests at these exchange rates:



5 War Crests for 1 Warpforged/Doomflayer/Captain



4 War Crests for 1 Royal



3 War Crests for 1 Warlord



2 War Crests for 1 Invader



1 War Crest for 1 Conqueror/Officer



1 War Crest for 125 Recruit



Currency rewards from both RVR quests and player kills remain locked at a 1:1 ratio with the new War Crests. If Ranald, Warhammer 's god of tricksters, deems a favorable fate upon you, a very rare War Chest could appear in your loot window one day and bury you beneath 2,500 War Crests, a fireworks fanfare, and a special announcement in the near vicinity. No, it's not "[Player name] just became loaded! KILL!" though I sorely wish it was.