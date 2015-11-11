Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide to get free DLC on December 3

Indiana Jones mightn't have been too fond of rats, but around 300,000 of you were content to put up with them in Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, as that's how many copies the co-op rat-slaughtering game has sold in its first two weeks on sale. You only have to read our glowing review for reasons why that might be the case, and if you're one of the people who bought it, you'll be pleased to hear it's getting some free DLC.

Sigmar's Blessing will be upon you on December 3, a very patch-like piece of downloadable content that adds a number of new features to the game, as explained here.

Basically, it's all about loot. You'll soon be able to decide what kind of loot is dropped during the game, and sacrifice loot at a new altar located at the inn. There's also a new 'red' loot class, while loot in general is getting a few new traits. Loot loot loot.

For further DLC, Fatshark is planning to add a 'Private' game mode seemingly without any other players, a 'Realism' mode that disables the HUD, and a Survival mode that pits players against an endless wave of ratty enemies. There's no date for those yet, but from now on Vermintide's DLC will be released on an alternately free, alternately paid basis. So the next bit of DLC, whatever it is, will require cash.