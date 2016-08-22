Warhammer 40K: Eternal Crusade release date is bad news for foes of the Emperor

After launching on Steam’s Early Access initiative back in January—and its own Founders Programme prior to that—Behaviour Interactive’s slant on Warhammer 40k, the self-labelled “massive online shooter” Eternal Crusade, is in-line for full release on September 23.

To mark the occasion, a new trailer showcases the four factions of the 41st millennium—the Eldar, Chaos Space Marines, Space Marines and Orks—duking it out on futuristic war-torn streets with guns and laser cannons and stupidly powerful swords. Of those four, players will get the chance to choose from 20 sub-factions, and hundreds of weapons and accessories “drawn from 29 years of Warhammer 40,000 lore to create their perfect warriors.”

First billed as an MMORPG, Eternal Crusade in its current guise perhaps better resembles a large-scale shooter merged with MMO elements—Behaviour’s Nathan Richardson likening his game to The Division or Destiny in a conversation with Samuel earlier in the year.

At the time of writing, Steam reviews are mixed, however a common complaint appears to be directed at the game’s perceived lack of features in its current state. Time will tell if that changes by next month, however Behaviour’s Stephen Mulrooney says he and his team are “committed to delivering the best experience for the release, with a PC version that matches [their] ambitions in terms of content and quality and sets the runway for [their] free lifetime expansions.” Incidentally, console versions are delayed and won’t launch till later.

“War calls. Will you answer?” asks the game’s Steam page. You can make that decision yourself when Warhammer 40k: Eternal Crusade launches on September 23.