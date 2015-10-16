Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch is out now

Warhammer! Warhammer is everywhere at the moment, from End Times - Vermintide to Regicide, Total War: Warhammer, Blood Bowl 2 and OK that's enough for Warhammer now. Oh but here's another one: Warhammer 40,000 Deathwatch, a turn-based strategy game that pits Space marines against Tyranids, in a very bloody and gunny fight to the death.

Deathwatch is based on a mobile game, but it's been graphically enhanced with the aid of the lovely Unreal Engine 4. That means dynamic lighting and other visual pizazz, plus a "fully re-designed, intuitive UI and customisable controls for keyboard and mouse". Which is the bare minimum I'd expect for a PC port really, but we don't always get the bare minimum, do we?

Anyhoo, the PC version also includes a bunch of new marines, from the Dark Angels, Imperial Fists and Black Templar chapters. Deathwatch was supposed to arrive on October 20, but it's touched down a little earlier, which is nice.

Tom Senior mentioned in the previous link that the mobile version retails for £3.99/$4.99, so the PC game's asking price of £18.99 might seem a little galling. Still, there's 10% off for the next week, eh?

Eh?

