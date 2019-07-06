Warframe is getting a third open-world zone and it looks trippy

For the past two years, Warframe has been adding open-world zones that are a big departure from its usual claustrophobic corridor run-n-gun combat. Today, during Digital Extremes' annual Tennocon convention, the developers revealed the new zone coming to Warframe at a later date—and it looks like nothing I've ever seen in Warframe.

Called the Duviri Paradox, this surreal landscape introduces a new enemy faction and ages your Operators (if you don't know what that word means it's something I won't spoil) forward to adulthood.

More than that, we don't know. But watch the trailer above to get a better idea for how bizarre the Duviri Paradox promises to be.

We have loads more info coming out of Tennocon 2019, so stay tuned.