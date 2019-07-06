Popular

Warframe is getting a third open-world zone and it looks trippy

By

The Duviri Paradox is "a reality-bending journey of the surreal."

For the past two years, Warframe has been adding open-world zones that are a big departure from its usual claustrophobic corridor run-n-gun combat. Today, during Digital Extremes' annual Tennocon convention, the developers revealed the new zone coming to Warframe at a later date—and it looks like nothing I've ever seen in Warframe.

Called the Duviri Paradox, this surreal landscape introduces a new enemy faction and ages your Operators (if you don't know what that word means it's something I won't spoil) forward to adulthood.

More than that, we don't know. But watch the trailer above to get a better idea for how bizarre the Duviri Paradox promises to be.

We have loads more info coming out of Tennocon 2019, so stay tuned.

Steven Messner

Steven enjoys nothing more than a long grind, which is precisely why his specialty is on investigative feature reporting on China's PC games scene, weird stories that upset his parents, and MMOs. He's Canadian but can't ice skate. Embarrassing.
