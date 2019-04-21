Popular

Wall-run through Half-Life 2 and both its episodes with updated Mobility Mod

Made in the Half-Life 2: Episode Two engine.

The Mobility Mod adds wall-running straight out of Titanfall 2 to Half-Life 2. With it, you can even kill enemies by jumping on their heads. 

While a version of the Mobility Mod has been around for a while now, the modder behind it has now released a v2 that is also compatible with both of Half-Life 2's episodic follow-ups. Among the changes are new melee controls, so you can perform rocket-boosted surge attacks and multi-target crowbar slashes. Using the surge attack in the air will even let you fly, at least for a moment.

You can download v2 of the Mobility Mod from ModDB.

