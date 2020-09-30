Vote now in the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

Every day we have the opportunity to honk gaming opinions into the ether on PCGamer.com. It's time to turn the tables. Now it's time to tell us what you think about the greatest games of 2020. The Golden Joystick awards are back, and every vote counts.

Not only do you get to have a say in the biggest public-voted game awards ceremony on the planet, you also get free stuff for joining in. Everyone who votes can claim a free ebook worth up to $22.99/£12.99. Enter your email address and select the 'register my votes' button at the end of the process. We'll be in touch shortly afterwards to offer you a free ebook from the following list:

Naturally we'd encourage you to represent the amazing PC games that we've enjoyed this year, but the choice is all yours. Let us know your picks across 20 categories ranging from best storytelling to ultimate game of the year. Some votes last year came down to just 80 or so votes, so your contribution could very well break a tie. The winners will be revealed in November!