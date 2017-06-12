Vaulting, climbing, and diving through windows are coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Brendan Greene, creator of Early Access battle royale shooter PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, appeared on the PC Gaming Show in Los Angeles today, and gave us an exclusive look at some upcoming features. Most notably, players will soon be able to vault objects like cars, fences, and low walls, climb up and onto taller objects, and even dive through windows. Take a look at the demonstration footage above.

For a game that lets you do sick motorbike flips for no reason other than that it's fun, it's not surprising that there's a bit of flair in some of the vaults. Why just clamber over the hood of a car when you can do a handspring? Diving through windows looks fun, too, and I can definitely see it being not just flashy but practical when you're indoors and some other player chucks a grenade or molotov into the building.

Along with new ways to go up, over, and through things, there are also new weather features being added to Battlegrounds. The video shows overcast weather with clouds and fog, streets slick with rain, and a sunset. Finally, we get a look at a new bullpup rifle, the OTS Groza. "It looks cool," said Greene, before saying two new maps are also in the works.

Watch the full show segment below: