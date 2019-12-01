Vampire: The Masquerade—Coteries of New York has been delayed

Coteries of New York is a World of Darkness game that sounds like it's part visual novel, part RPG, and all about navigating the politics of the undead. As a members of a vampiric bloodline, you have to choose sides between the two factions of the Camarilla and the Anarchs. While previously it was announced for a December 4 release, it's now been pushed back a week and will be out on PC on December 11.

"The reason behind the release delay of Coteries of New York is simple", developers Draw Distance explain, "we decided to give ourselves more time to get rid of bugs and further polish the visual side of our game."

You can check out some of those visuals in the new trailer above, which introduced the four NPC companions you'll be meeting in New York by night: Tamika the Gangrel, Agathon the Tremere, D'angelo the Nosferatu, and Hope the Malkavian. Since you can choose which clan you're a member of, presumably they'll have different reactions to you based on that.

Vampire: The Masquerade—Coteries of New York will be out on Steam, Humble, and GOG.