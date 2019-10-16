Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been delayed

Originally slated for release in Q1 2020, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will now launch at an unspecified time later in the year.

Lead narrative designer Brian Mitsoda posted a blog on the game's official website explaining the reasoning behind the decision.

"There’s the responsibility to avoid some of the issues that plagued the first game, which was famously launched too early," he writes. "Over the last few months, it became clear that to stick to our original date would risk repeating that mistake. We won’t do that. In the end, everyone working on this game wants to offer you the best Bloodlines 2 we can."

More details about Bloodlines 2, and the state of its development, will be revealed this weekend at Paradox's event PDXCON.