Valorant Act 3 brings a new battle pass, map, and skins next week

Valorant Act 3 will arrive next week with a new map, a new series of skins, and a new battle pass with a fresh lineup of unlockables on separate free and premium reward tracks. Later in the month, a new character named Skye, a healer with some magical animal friends, will also join the fight.

Skye is basically an Australian forest guardian who travels with a very small, magical petting zoo. She can deploy and control a Tasmanian tiger that, when triggered, will explode in a concussive blast that damages enemies who are directly hit by it. She also has a guidable hawk that can flash and blind enemies, and will play a hit confirmation if any were within range and line of sight when it went off. Skye's "Regrowth" ability enables her to use a trinket to heal all allies within range and line of sight—although she cannot heal herself—and her ultimate ability enables her to send out three Seekers that will track down the three closest enemies and "nearsight" them, obscuring their vision.

Skye is set to arrive in Valorant on October 27. Before that, though, the new battle pass, featuring a new lineup of unlockable cosmetics including gun skins, "gun buddy" charms, sprays, Radianite points, and more, will roll out on October 13. The premium battle pass will cost 1,000 Valorant points—$10—and features, among other things, the Ruin, Jade, and Surge skin lines, No Operator and Pick my Strat sprays, and Scuttle Trash and Discotech gun buddies.

You can get a look at some of what's coming in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 2 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 3 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 4 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 5 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 6 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 7 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 8 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 9 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 10 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 11 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 12 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 13 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 14 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 15 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 16 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 17 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 18 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 19 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 20 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 21 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 22 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 23 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 24 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 25 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 26 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 27 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 28 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 29 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 30 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 31 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 32 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 33 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 34 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 35 of 35 (Image credit: Riot Games)

The new map, called Icebox, features ziplines and two bomb sites, and is "designed to emphasize skirmishes, sharp aim and adaptive play,” said level design lead Salvatore "Volcano" Garozzo.

"The gameplay premise of Icebox is that each of the sites are intended to be complex combat spaces that feature plenty of cover and verticality," he said. "There’s also a zipline on the map that amplifies the feeling of action and verticality."

Icebox is also coming on October 13, as is a new series of skins: The Singularity line will feature skins for Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, Ares, and melee weapons, and will be available for purchase individually or in a bundle with a player card and a gun buddy for 8,700 Valorant points, which will set you back $75. Phew.

More details on Valorant Act 3 are up at playvalorant.com.