[US giveaway] Win a free copy of RISK: Factions!

Your favorite classic board game, RISK, is old and busted. Commanding vast armies and conquering the world with nothing but your trusty pair of dice may fulfill your Napoleonic fantasies, but the board game can be a drag to set up, what with all the cards and multicolored plastic Roman numerals that need distributing. And who really has three hours to devote to a board game anyway?

That's where RISK: Factions comes in. In this computerized variant, you can play as human, Cat, Undead, Robot, or Yeti, and wield some serious firepower, up to and including nukes. Want to win a free copy? Read on.

To enter, simply send an e-mail to contests@pcgamer.com with the phrase “Risky Business” in the subject line, and we'll draw five lucky winners on Tuesday, March 22. If you do not, you will face the wrath of Generalissimo Meow.