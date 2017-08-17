Upgrade to an ASRock X299 Taichi and Intel Core i7-7740X for $530

The high-end bundles keep coming. Last month it was MSI's X299 SLI motherboard paired with a Core i7-7740X process that was available for a discount. Today it's ASRock X299 Taichi motherboard with the same CPU that is available for less than the cost of buying them individually.

Newegg is offering the bundle for $530 after a $10 mail-in-rebate. Both are on sale individually, though even at their respective discounts, buying them separate from one another would cost $630 after rebate. So you're effectively saving $100 here.

The Core i7-7740X is a lower tier Kaby Lake-X processor and one of two that's rocking four physical cores and eight threads. It is clocked at 4.3GHz with a 4.5GHz Turbo clock, and has 8MB of L3 cache.

Kaby Lake-X is not terribly exciting, though it does offer a path to X299 territory without spending a fortune upfront. The caveats are that it supports dual-channel memory instead of quad-channel memory, and limits access to 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes.

ASRock's X299 Taichi is a feature-rich motherboard built with a 13 power phase design. It supports 3-way SLI and Crossfire configurations, has dual GbE LAN ports and 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity, and offers up a bunch of SATA 6Gbps (x10) and Ultra M.2 (x3) ports.

You can grab the bundle here. The printable rebate form is available here (PDF).