Untitled Goose Game wins Game of the Year at this year's DICE awards

House House's Untitled Goose Game has picked up the top honour at the 23rd Annual DICE awards, taking home the Game of the Year award.

At the awards ceremony held in Las Vegas, House House beat out Death Stranding, Control, Disco Elysium and Outer Wilds to be named the best game of 2019.

Its titular (or untitular?) Goose also won the award for Outstanding Achievement in Character, beating Cliff Unger and Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding, Jesse Faden from Control, and Greeze from Jedi: Fallen Order. It also won PC Gamer's award for the same thing.

To top things off, it also won the Outstanding achievement for an Independent Game award, where it beat out A Short Hike, Disco Elysium, Sayonara Wild Hearts and What the Golf?.

That horrible Goose didn't win everything, though. Remedy must also be happy with Control's performance, as it won Action Game of the Year and the Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Game Direction and Music Composition awards. That means it was the biggest winner of the evening, taking four categories compared to Untitled Goose Game's three and Death Stranding's two.

It wasn't just Untitled Goose Game representing the little developers, as other indies also saw success in the awards. Disco Elysium won for Outstanding Achievement in Story, Baba is You won the award for game design, and VR rhythm shooter Pistol Whip won Immersive Reality Game of the Year.

The full list of winners are:

Game of the Year: Untilted Goose Game

Action Game of the Year: Control

Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Maker 2

Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat 11

Adventure Game of the Year: Jedi: Fallen Order

Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart Tour

RPG of the Year: The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Untitled Goose Game

Portable Game of the Year: Sayonara Wild Hearts

Online Game of the Year: Apex Legends

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Blood & Truth

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Pistol Whip

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baba is You

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Control

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Control

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Control

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Death Standing

Outstanding Achievement in Character: Untitled Goose Game's Goose

Outstanding Achievement in Story: Disco Elysium

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Death Stranding

If you want to see the full list of nominees for each category, visit the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' website.