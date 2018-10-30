Undertale tweets make cryptic tease for tomorrow

Something’s afoot with the creators of Undertale. Earlier today, the Undertale Twitter account began tweeting out a cryptic thread of tweets that hint at a larger reveal happening tomorrow.

With a blacked out username and profile image, the thread begins with a series of tweets stating “WELCOME. HAVE YOU BEEN LOOKING FOR ME? HOW WONDERFUL. I HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR YOU AS WELL.” The thread continues “I HAVE SOMETHING. SOMETHING I WANT TO SHOW YOU.”

The account then proceeds to outline what sounds like an ARG. “RETURN HERE IN [24] HOURS. AT THAT TIME. I WILL ASK YOU A FEW QUESTIONS. THEN USING YOUR RESPONSES WE WILL APPROACH ITS REALISATION.”

The thread has unsurprisingly caused a wave of speculation, with most people suggesting an impending reveal of Undertale 2. Given that these cryptic clues are being tweeted from the UnderTale account specifically, rather than that of creator Toby Fox, this seems like a reasonable conclusion, although currently there’s no additional evidence to support it.

Released in 2015, UnderTale proved to be one of the best and most surprising games of that year, a hilarious spin on the JRPG genre that genuinely encouraged you to talk to its monsters. Despite releasing in the same year as the Witcher 3 and Metal Gear Solid V, it accrued a following, so a sequel would be a sensible and warmly welcomed decision on the part of the developer.

Whatever it is, the recent thread states that it is "Far from complete," so it's likely that whatever is revealed won't be ready anytime soon. Either way, we’ll keep you updated as this little mystery unfolds.