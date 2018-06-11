Ubisoft's psychological thriller Transference ditches VR requirement, is coming this fall

Transference, the "mind-bending psycho-thriller" announced at the start of 2016 by Ubisoft and Elijah Wood's SpectreVision, will be out this fall, Ubi announced during today's E3 press event. And it won't just be a VR game, as it was originally announced: Wood and game director Benoit Richer said during the show that it's also coming to traditional platforms.

The game is a first-person exploration adventure about a family struggling with some serious issues, set inside a corrupted simulation created by a brilliant but "troubled" scientist named Raymond. From the perspective of different family members—the simulation is constructed from the "brain data" of Raymond, his wife, and their young son—you'll move through their home, discover their secrets, and collect the evidence you need to repair their lives.

"In this truly first-person narrative mystery it is you who will explore the story of a family told through the walls of their home," the Transference website explains, sort of. "This is no RPG, you stumble into Raymond's experiment with your own experience and must interpret events for yourself."

Which is not the most succinct description of a game ever, I admit, but I think it's safe to say (especially given that trailer) that it's going to be weird, and hopefully interesting too. Transference is also listed on Steam, but is not yet available for pre-purchase.