Ubisoft shares For Honor known issues and workarounds

Ubisoft's fantasy-medieval mashup For Honor debuted yesterday, and going by the "mostly positive" Steam user reviews, so far, so good. But even under the best of circumstances, the inherently non-standard nature of PC gaming means it's almost inevitable that some gamers will run into technical headaches with their pointy new toys. If you find yourself in that unfortunate position, the "Known Issues" thread on Ubisoft's For Honor forums might be able to help.

For your convenience, I'll slam the whole thing below. Bear in mind that this is current as of 6:34 pm ET on February 14, so you may want to hit the live thread if you're reading this much beyond that point (or if you're suffering the 21:9 menu issues problem—at last check, they were still working on that one).

Easy AntiCheat – Impossible to launch the game

Easy AntiCheat sometimes displays an error message. Afterwards the game doesn't launch at all or just closes after the intro videos.

Workaround: Use the "Verify File Integrity" option in Uplay PC client. Open your For Honor game page, click "Properties", and in the "Local files" section select "Verify files".

Easy AntiCheat – Easy AntiCheat sometimes displays an error message with error code 10018

Easy AntiCheat sometimes displays an error message with error code 10018.

Workaround: Close the game, check that all game processes have ended correctly (or close them using Task Manager), and restart the game. Close the game and restart Uplay PC client.

User may be unable to quit to desktop

User may be unable to quit to desktop after getting a "connection has been lost" error message while being idle on matchmaking.

Workaround: Player must restart the game.

TITAN X GeForce GPU Support

We are aware of an incompatibility introduced in the For Honor Beta with the early generations of TITAN X GeForce graphics cards that make it so the game does not start. We were able to reproduce the issue with our Open BETA version but have yet to successfully reproduce it on our official release version of the game. If you encounter this issue in the full release version of the game, please contact Customer Support and share your DXDiag report in order to help us reproduce it.

Gamepads not working

Workaround: Unplug all other non-necessary peripherals, especially Steering Wheels and Flight Joysticks.

Controller switches Right & Left Trigger (Xbox One S & Xbox Elite)

Issue might be connected to BLUETOOTH Controllers.

Workaround 1: Connect the Controller using USB.

Connect the Controller using USB. Workaround 2: Install Windows 10 Anniversary update.

Game stutters when you are hit

Could be Connected to BLUETOOTH Controllers.

Workaround 1: Connect the Controller using USB.

Connect the Controller using USB. Workaround 2: Install Windows 10 Anniversary update.

Connectivity & Online Issues

[PC] NAT Type Group Issues

Groups with more than 1 Strict NAT are not recommended as they will not be able to reach matchmaking.

Workaround: Preferably invite friends with open or moderate NAT types.

Mixed Region Group Connectivity Issues

Users might encounter connectivity issues when grouping with players from other regions.

Workaround: It’s not recommended to create mixed region groups.

Glitches

Duel rewards (1v1 VS AI) User is presented with a pop-up stating that the Rewards will be added automatically when the response comes in. However in that game mode there is no Reward.

User is presented with a pop-up stating that the Rewards will be added automatically when the response comes in. However in that game mode there is no Reward. Host stuck for 15 seconds after selecting “Change options” after a custom match After playing a “Custom Match” in a group, if the host selects “Change Options” in the post-match screen, he will be stuck for about 15 seconds on the pop-up. Workaround: Currently no workaround.

After playing a “Custom Match” in a group, if the host selects “Change Options” in the post-match screen, he will be stuck for about 15 seconds on the pop-up. Currently no workaround. Menu issues in 21:9 resolutions (Faction war orders & Hero Customization tabs) No workaround for now.

