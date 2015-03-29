Typing of the Dead: Overkill now lets you add your own words

Words. Remember those? Me neither, but I think they were something they had in olden times before humanity began to communicate via emoticons and pictures of stoats on skateboards. If you're some kind of square, you'll be pleased to hear that Sega's The Typing of the Dead: Overkill now has INFINITY WORDS, or as many as you'd like to add to it at any rate.

Sega has announced that you can now add your own dictionaries to the gory text-'em-up via the Steam Workshop, allowing you to defeat zombies by typing out puns, words for cheese, or terms they supposedly use in Scotland like 'Banter Boggin'. That's the level of stuff currently on offer anyway—maybe you'll be inspired to upload something better?

The above screenshot is from the ASOIAF Phrases mod, a dictionary drawn from George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series. There's a whole lot of crap in the Workshop surrounding it, but then it's only been active for a couple of days. (Cheers, PCGamesN.)