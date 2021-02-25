Two besties go to war in Total War: Three Kingdoms' Fates Divided DLC

Ten years have passed since the events of Total War: Three Kingdoms, and things haven't gotten much more peaceful. Two warlords, once close friends, have come to loggerheads—and it's up to you to determine which one will control the fate of China.

Arriving next month, Fates Divided is the next piece of DLC for the Ancient Chinese epic. The Chapter Pack follows Cao Cao and Yuan Shao, telling new stories starting from 200CE as China's most powerful warlords come to loggerheads. Naturally this comes with new units, with Creative Assembly introducing the Ye Vanguard Spearmen, Xiongnu Noble Cavalry, Qingzhou Halberds, and an elite "Northern Army" to take control of.

"In the Fates Divided Chapter Pack you begin at 200 CE, a period that finds Yuan Shao and Cao Cao at a crucial turning point," Creative Assembly explain. "These childhood friends have borne witness to each other’s growing ambition, but Yuan Shao’s patience with Cao Cao is fast coming to an end – a childhood bond is about to break."

Blood feuds aren't the only stories Fates Divided wants to tell, though. The DLC also introduces Liu Yan's campaign, which sees the ambitious strategist attempt to forge a future for his son, with new mechanics for setting up a legacy that'll last after the father's death.

The Chapter Pack also arrives alongside a big free update for all factions, introducing a new Imperial intrigue mechanic, faction rewords for Cao Cao and Yuan Shao, tweaks to the faction council, and many more changes viewable over on the DLC's FAQ. Fates Divided arrives on Steam on March 11th for £7.99/ €9.99/ $9.99.