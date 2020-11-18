Turn the world autumn with this fall colors mod for Microsoft Flight Simulator

In Earth's northern hemisphere (leading globe scientists call it the planet's 'top part') we are now fully enmeshed in autumn. It's getting colder, it's getting darker, and we're barreling headlong into the festive twin nightmares of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

But there's one nice thing about the fall season—the leaves begin to turn lovely shades of yellow, orange, and red. Before those beautiful leaves all fall to the ground and the air fills with the sound of gas-powered leaf-blowers 24 hours a day, you can briefly enjoy the majesty of autumn.

That's now true of Microsoft Flight Simulator, too. The Fall Season for Microsoft Flight Simulator mod takes the trees of the simulated planet earth and paints them with beautiful amber hues and glorious crimson... um, hues. Look, I'm not a poet.

Sure, it's not accurate for the southern hemisphere (the planet's 'under part') and doesn't make sense for forests of pines and other trees whose leaves don't turn, but the bright splashes of color as you soar over the landscape still provide a cozy and immersive autumn feel. You can almost sense the crisp, cool autumn air as you tailstrike on takeoff, get nagged with "STALL, STALL, STALL" 40 times, and then fly wobbly toward your destination.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The mod's author has plans to create mods for other seasons as well, so maybe we'll see some snow on the ground in some new places in a few months. The mod, found here on Nexus Mods, is easy to install: just drop the file in your community folder. For more mods (and instructions on how to find your community folder) check out list of the best mods for Microsoft Flight Simulator.