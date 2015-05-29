Popular

Tropico 5: Espionage expansion released

By

Tropico 5

I spy, with my little eye, something beginning with DLC. It's a new expansion for cheery political corruption simulator Tropico 5, and it's all about espionage. The plainly named Espionage expansion adds a new campaign—The Maltese Toucan—in which El Presidente is tasked with protecting the island's precious treasures from foreign spies.

To help, there's a bunch of new buildings based around spies and the military. There are also some new island layouts, new sandbox tasks and—thank the great dictator—some new music tracks. There's a price to pay for Espionage, though. Specifically, £15/$20. This is Tropico 5's second expansion DLC. The first was all about water, and the things that are in it.

Tropico 5 itself is a city builder about creating and governing a banana republic. It's pretty good, albeit not a massive progression from previous instalments.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
