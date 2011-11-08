Trine 2 screenshots have evil mirror, evil moon, chaotic neutral octopus

Trine was beautiful. Trine 2 looks even better. All of the new images on the Trine 2 site are detailed and vibrant enough to endure hours of fascinated staring. If you're looking for a new desktop background, here are nine candidates, showing a giant octopus, an Ork king, an extremely purple moon and a dragon. It's like an artist's dream down there. Just look at the colours . The co-op platformer is set to arrive in December.