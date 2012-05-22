Popular

Tribes: Ascend Staying Alive update adds sticky grenades, disco Brute

By

Hi-Rez have released a video showcasing the next update for Tribes: Ascend. The Staying Alive update focuses on the Brute heavy class and adds three new weapons. The new primary is the Gladiator, a grenade launcher that fires sticky projectiles. There's also a Plasma Cannon secondary weapon that works like the Plasma Gun from the Raid & Pillage update , and the Survival Pack, which increases run speed and energy regeneration.

The update also adds new video features, allowing certain YouTube videos and e-sports streams to be watched within the game itself. Hopefully, this will bring competitive tribes - both the very good and the not-so-much - to a wider audience.

Tribes: Ascend is one of this year's pleasant surprises. Check out our review for why you should be playing it.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments