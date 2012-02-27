Watch footage of our Tribes: Ascend show match. Behold our acceptable competence

"AAAEEEEEEEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.” A high-pitched sound was echoing through our Ventrilo server at 20:55 last Thursday. Rich was our sniper. Rich was nervous. Rich was making noises.

A few weeks ago we got a mail from Hi-Rez asking us if we'd like to participate in a Tribes Ascend showcase match against OnRPG and MMOHut . We accepted the challenge. The match was streamed live by LevelUpTV and commentated by top Tribes shoutcaster Ziggy Orzeszek and Hi-Rez eSports and Competitive manager Bart Koenigsberg .

To see Tribes: Ascend in its hyper-competitive e-sport glory, you'll need to watch a set of pros in action. However, if you're interested in watching the UK staff face off against some less experienced players, click away. Thanks to everyone involved for organising the match, and to OnRPG and MMOHut for being such good sports. As Graham (who fulfilled his infiltrator role admirably) mentioned on Twitter after the game, “We won via careful planning, hard work, and, um, having played it before, unlike our opponents.”

Don't forget that Tribes is now in open beta. If you like what you see, visit the official site and download the client. You've got nothing to lose apart from your bandwidth.

Match 1

[VAMS id="BBusI1r6PyLt0"]

Match 2

[VAMS id="sX2MxLtlSu1r5"]

Match 3

[VAMS id="4eA69mKxFG9C4"]