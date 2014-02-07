Jagex release new Transformers Universe trailer, claim it's now a "MOTA"

Bombastic robot punches are the name of the game in this new trailer for... oh, it's Transformers Universe. That's the name of the game. Jagex's online game will be morphing into a released state this summer, so here's a minute and a bit of giant metal monsters smacking, bombing, and lasering each other into scrap. Whether it bears much relation to the MMO that... Oh, what? Transformers Universe isn't an MMO any more? Well, what is it then? Oh... Oh dear.

"We've built a massively online, tactical action game, or MOTA as I like to call it," writes Jagex CEO Mark Gerhard. "Transformers Universe offers fast-paced, battle centric, tactical action with a selection of game modes for core gamers, casual gamers and Transformers enthusiasts alike."

MOTA? MOTA? I think I've just ruptured a blood vessel. The bandwagon jumping of lane-pushers (or "MOBA's", if you absolutely must), as well as the need for a cutesy genre variant to accompany it, has reached the point that it's hard to react to an announcement with any enthusiasm. It's possible Transformers Universe isn't strictly in the Dota 2 or LoL vein, but it's a worrying sign nonetheless.

For more info on what the game involves, and why the development team have been so silent, head over to Mark Gerhard's update on the TU website .