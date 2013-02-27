TrackMania 2 and ShootMania Storm now available on Steam

TrackMania 2! I'd entirely forgotten it even existed. That's one of the potential dangers when you hide your games away in their own tiny corner of the internet. Fortunately, as of today, Nadeo's various Mania games are getting some added visibility. TrackMania 2: Canyon, TrackMania 2: Stadium and ShootMania Storm have all been added to Steam in various states of release.

All games are currently playable through various means. It's a little bit complicated, so I'll break it down with the help of my trusty bullet point sidekicks:

TrackMania 2: Canyon is released, so you can buy it with money and then play it. This is all very normal.



TrackMania 2: Stadium is in beta, which you can access if you pre-order the game. It appears to be a more direct sequel to Trackmania Ultimate Forever Star Ultra Special Mega Edition: Revengeance: Origins , or whatever the hell that game was called.



ShootMania Storm is also in beta, which you can access by clicking the "Download Demo" link on the Steam page. It appears to be a game about shooting and dubstep.

Good job, bullet points!

Now, enjoy these highly illuminating trailers.