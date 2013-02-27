Popular

TrackMania 2 and ShootMania Storm now available on Steam

TrackMania 2! I'd entirely forgotten it even existed. That's one of the potential dangers when you hide your games away in their own tiny corner of the internet. Fortunately, as of today, Nadeo's various Mania games are getting some added visibility. TrackMania 2: Canyon, TrackMania 2: Stadium and ShootMania Storm have all been added to Steam in various states of release.

All games are currently playable through various means. It's a little bit complicated, so I'll break it down with the help of my trusty bullet point sidekicks:

Good job, bullet points!

Now, enjoy these highly illuminating trailers.

