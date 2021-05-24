Totally Rated: Is Mass Effect Legendary Edition really worth your time and money?

If the Monday blues are getting you down, Totally Rated is here to brighten your day with a quick look at what's going on in gaming and tech. In this week’s episode, GamesRadar and Tom’s Guide breakdown whether Mass Effect Legendary Edition is worth revisiting. Tom's Guide goes head to head with Android Central to discuss their reviews of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids. Finally, the new iPad Pro 2021 is here, and its super-powered M1 chip is everything we hoped for.

Mass Effect is back, and Jordan Palmer from Tom's Guide says Legendary Edition is the "best time to get your feet wet", if you've never played these games before. GamesRadar’s Alyssa Mercante agrees that it's worth spending your pennies on the trilogy, “even if any of these games don’t look that much better than the original, I would still tell you this bundle is worth it."

Assassins Creed Valhalla takes us to Ireland in its Wrath of the Druids expansion, but it doesn't feel like much of a fresh experience compared to the base game. Marshall Honorof from Tom’s Guide enjoyed it, but describes it as "an easy going expansion with nothing to prove." Android Central’s Jennifer Locke also notes that it's more of the same, even though she had a lot of fun with it.

Unsurprisingly, Apple's iPad Pro 2021 "is a speed demon with its M1 chip", as noted by Henry T Casey from Tom’s Guide. The folks at TechRadar can't deny that it's a "best-in-class experience", either. James Peckham reckons it's "the best tablet you can buy right now. The real question is do you actually need it?"

