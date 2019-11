Our Large Pixel Collider wouldn't be much of a gaming supercomputer if we didn't throw the most demanding games at it. As we completed work on our holy artifact, we made a shortlist of games that would challenge its power. Among The Witcher 3, Elite Dangerous VR, and Titanfall 2 we add Total War: Warhammer, one of our favorite strategy games of 2016.

See how the LPC handles Total War: Warhammer's many units in the video above. Want to know what other hardware we're running on the LPC? Check our specs at pcgamer.com/LPC .