Total War: Warhammer trailer sums up the entire package

Total War: Warhammer has a lot of different potential players. There are the Total War fans who don't know much about Warhammer, the Warhammer fans who have never played Total War, and the strategy and fantasy fans that have never played Warhammer or Total War, but find themselves intrigued by moving images of giants punching whole units of cavalry to death.

The latest trailer provides an overview that might be of interest to any/all of the people above. It also offers more glimpses of the new campaign map, heroes and magic spells.

Total War: Warhammer is out next week, on May 24.