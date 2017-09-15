Total War: Warhammer 2 trailer reveals the New World's gorgeous battle maps

With Total War: Warhammer 2 launching this month, Sega and Creative Assembly have put together another trailer, this time showing off the diverse locations you’ll be slaughtering your enemies in. Like the Old World, the New World isn’t a friendly place.

There’s something worth noting about all of these attractive locales, beyond the eye candy, and it’s the lack of boring, flat maps. The first Warhammer’s battles were impressive, the set piece fights in particular, but most random encounters took place in featureless plains. Warhammer 2, on the other hand, is full of maps rich in forests, hills, cliffs, rivers and buildings, offering lots of tactical opportunities.

Geography can win battles, so it’s no small thing. Setting up in a choke point or taking the high ground can be just as important as picking the right units or having a numbers advantage.

You'll be to send your own armies marching across these maps when Total War: Warhammer 2 is due out on September 28.