Total War: Warhammer 2 takes an in-depth look at its High Elves in battle

Fighting against an army of Mazdamundi's resilient Lizardmen, Creative Assembly has showcased Total War: Warhammer 2's ultra-defensive High Elf units in action for the first time.

Adopting a meticulously conservative strategy that'd do Jose Mourinho proud, the pointy-helmed pioneers mix steadfast defending with elemental aerial terradon attacks, infantry-thwarting bowmanship, and an array of magic—not least the neat-looking and ground and air devastating Tempest Vortex.

Check all of that out below in this developer-led extended trailer:

"This battle gives a greater, more in depth look at the High Elf roster and how they play, alongside some new elements of the Lizardmen roster not yet showcased," says Creative Assembly of the above. "This battle was created in a custom battle using an early work in progress of the game, and some elements, such as visuals and stats are subject to change."

Fancy that? Total War: Warhammer 2 is due September 28. In the meantime, read about Chris Thursten's hands-on time with The Lizardmen.